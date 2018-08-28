Kaunda says Mentor is lying
The former ANC MP is giving her testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s chief of staff Lakela Kaunda has accused former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor of lying to the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.
Mentor is giving her testimony at the commission in Parktown for the second day.
The commission of inquiry is investigating allegations of corruption largely centred around the infamous Gupta family and the former president.
Kaunda has also indicated she’ll apply to the commission to cross-examine Mentor, who claimed the former chief of staff was the one who set up the meeting between her and the Guptas.
Mentor stands by that statement.
“I’m certain that Ms Kaunda is the one that phoned me the Sunday before I took the flight.”
At the same time, chairperson of the state capture inquiry deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted requests by implicated parties to cross-examine witnesses at the commission.
Zondo says that a time limit will be placed on when implicated parties have to conduct cross-examinations.
WATCH: Zuma told me to calm down - Vytjie Mentor
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
