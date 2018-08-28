Kaizer Chiefs confirm departure of Siphiwe Tshabalala to Turkey
Siphiwe Tshabalala goes to Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor after 11 years at Kaizer Chiefs, where he has made 372 appearances and scoring 58 goals.
JOHANNESBURG - Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of winger Siphiwe Tshabalala (33) to Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor after 11 years at the club.
In those 11 years at Naturena, Tshabalala made 372 appearances scoring 58 goals in a wonderful career at the club.
Tshabalala is also most famous for scoring Bafana Bafana’s first goal of the Fifa World Cup which was hosted by South Africa in 2010 against Mexico.
Tshabalala is believed to have signed a two-year deal with the Turkish club, with an option to extend for a third year.
Tshabalala thanked Kaizer Chiefs and their fans for a great 11 years.
Shabba leaves for Turkey— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 28, 2018
Captain, Siphiwe Tshabalala is leaving Kaizer Chiefs to join Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor
“I want to thanks the supporters for their Love & Peace. It has been a great ride for almost 12 years. I have enjoyed every minute of it”#ThankYouShabba pic.twitter.com/KzO0Mbs5UD
