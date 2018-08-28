Joburg Water warns of major water cuts following sub-station fire

The Eikenhoff sub-station caught fire on Monday afternoon, affecting residents on the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has warned that almost half the city could be without water if the Eikenhoff sub-station remains closed for more than a day.

Joburg Water's Isaac Dhludhlu: "Greater Roodepoort-Randburg area there will be an impact there. We're looking at the Langlaagte, Southdale, greater Soweto and also some critical places such as hospitals and schools."