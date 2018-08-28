Joburg Water warns of major water cuts following sub-station fire
The Eikenhoff sub-station caught fire on Monday afternoon, affecting residents on the West Rand.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has warned that almost half the city could be without water if the Eikenhoff sub-station remains closed for more than a day.
The sub-station caught fire on Monday afternoon, affecting residents on the West Rand.
Joburg Water's Isaac Dhludhlu: "Greater Roodepoort-Randburg area there will be an impact there. We're looking at the Langlaagte, Southdale, greater Soweto and also some critical places such as hospitals and schools."
An explosion of an electrical transformer at Rand Water’s Eikenhof Pumping Station will affect water supply to consumers in parts of western Johannesburg, the West Rand as well as Rustenburg in the North West province. #eikenhofpowerouttage [LE] pic.twitter.com/LuoSrpYdU1— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) August 27, 2018
Please find the media statement below. #Eikenhoff ^p pic.twitter.com/Lv5BRrDqYc— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) August 27, 2018
