Joburg EMS & JMPD female staff calls for equal rights

JOHANNESBURG - Women employed by Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) and the Metro Police Department are marching to the JMPD headquarters in Martindale to hand over a memorandum to management asking for equal rights in the workplace.

The women say they are being harassed and overlooked for top management positions because of their gender.

The women gathered in Johannesburg are holding up placards reading; “Real men are feminists” and “Our bodies, our minds, our power”.

Dudu Tshabalala is a superintendent at the JMPD.

She says women should not be treated differently.

“We want to see our department with a deputy director, chief of police, [we seek] equal job opportunities for women.”

Top management in the JMPD is expected to receive a list of grievances from the marchers and will stipulate when they can respond to their concerns.

