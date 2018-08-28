Joburg EMS & JMPD female staff calls for equal rights
The women say they are being harassed and overlooked for top management positions because of their gender.
JOHANNESBURG - Women employed by Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) and the Metro Police Department are marching to the JMPD headquarters in Martindale to hand over a memorandum to management asking for equal rights in the workplace.
The women gathered in Johannesburg are holding up placards reading; “Real men are feminists” and “Our bodies, our minds, our power”.
Dudu Tshabalala is a superintendent at the JMPD.
She says women should not be treated differently.
“We want to see our department with a deputy director, chief of police, [we seek] equal job opportunities for women.”
Top management in the JMPD is expected to receive a list of grievances from the marchers and will stipulate when they can respond to their concerns.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
