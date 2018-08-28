JMPD chief commits to empowering & uplifting women

Female emergency workers and traffic officers have pleaded with the city to treat them equally in the male-dominated sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe has committed to transforming his department to include women in managerial positions.

Female officers and Emergency Management Services (EMS) personnel staged a seven-kilometre walk on Tuesday, calling for equal gender rights in the workplace.

#WomenMarch On and off-duty officers as well as EMS officials will take part. pic.twitter.com/u4FKJb9brf — Mia Lindeque (@MiaLindeque) August 28, 2018

As Women’s Month draws to an end on Friday 31 August, female emergency workers and traffic officers have pleaded with the city to treat them equally in the male-dominated sector.

“It’s true that in management at the JMPD and EMS there are no women.”

#WomenWalk Women working at JMPD and EMS want to be treated equally as men in the industry. pic.twitter.com/9cj0zpWEu4 — Mia Lindeque (@MiaLindeque) August 28, 2018

Tembe admits that in the last few years nothing has changed to empower or uplift women to top managerial positions in the city.

“When I look at the faces that I’ve left in EMS, they’re still the same. No promotion.”

Innocence Chabango is an emergency services worker.

She says things need to change and fast.

“The recent scene that I went to, when we arrived there all the men were saying; 'ya, you women are useless'.”

Tembe says women will not be favoured for the top positions solely based on their gender but on merit.

#WomenWalk Women walked for over 7km to the JMPD headquarters. They will now be handing over a memorandum to top management. pic.twitter.com/uNO7Gt2nEF — Mia Lindeque (@MiaLindeque) August 28, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)