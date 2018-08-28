Iyapha Yamile’s killer gets life
Odwa Nkololo has been hit with three life sentences for the rape and murder of four-year-old Iyapha Yamile and for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter.
CAPE TOWN - Emotional scenes played out at the Western Cape High Court following the sentencing of convicted child rapist and murderer Odwa Nkololo.
Nkololo raped and killed four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha in May 2017.
He’s also been convicted of raping his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter.
#IyaphaYamile The girl’s emotional mother being comforted by her relatives. LI pic.twitter.com/q2tRhiAQlz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2018
Yamile’s mother collapsed in tears.
Her aunt Nomakhazi Yamile says the family’s relieved her killer will be locked away for life.
“We’re very happy about the judgment, but we’ll never forgive Odwa.”
Nkololo initially managed to evade arrest and was only arrested last July almost two months after Iyapha’s body was found.
#IyaphaYamile The child’s aunt says they’ll never be able to forgive Odwa Nkololo. LI pic.twitter.com/GYz1r0Fy12— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
