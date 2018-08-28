I informed Mantashe & Duarte of my meeting with Guptas – Mentor

Vytjie Mentor is giving testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry for the second day.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) parliamentarian Vytjie Mentor says she informed then ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and Jesse Duarte about her encounter with former President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas at their home in Saxonwold.

Mentor is giving testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry for the second day.

She’s told the inquiry about the meeting in which the Gupta brothers, who allegedly offered her the position of Public Enterprises Minister.

Mentor says she reported the meeting to Mantashe and Duarte, who said they’d follow up.

“Because Duarte and Mantashe received things on behalf of the party. They processed them further to the entire leadership. They scheduled the meetings, tabled agendas and brought issues to the attention of the collective leadership.”

Earlier, it emerged that the former president’s lawyers will apply to cross-examine Mentor and former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)