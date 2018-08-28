Hadebe: Eskom not out of the woods yet

Chief executive officer Phakamani Hadebe says painful decisions will need to be taken and decisive leadership will be needed.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says that it still faces a long road ahead in putting the company on a path of sustainability.

The company has been briefing a joint meeting of Parliament’s Energy and Public Enterprises committees on governance challenges at the beleaguered parastatal.

Eskom board chairperson Jabu Magwaza says the company’s dark days are far from over.

"We are very much with our backs against the wall. This board does not have the luxury of a mandate to keep the lights on at all costs."

Hadebe adds the company’s still grappling with liquidity issues and high debt.

"The truth of the matter is we are not out of the woods. It will still be a journey of two years to clean up this organisation."

He says that a new corporate plan will be in place before the end of the year to address years of poor leadership and governance lapses.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)