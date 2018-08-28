Popular Topics
Foreign-owned shops looted in protest ‘over electricity’ in Heidelberg

Police say protest over electricity turned violent on Monday night, adding community members targeted local businesses.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some foreign-owned shops have been looted in Ratanda, Heidelberg.

Police say that a protest over electricity turned violent on Monday night, adding that community members targeted local businesses.

At least 54 people have been arrested for public violence.

Residents took to the street again on Tuesday morning and blocked the R509 with rocks and burning tyres.

The police's Thibulawi Tshilate says officials are monitoring the situation.

"Police managed to normalise the situation, so our public order police and local police are monitoring the situation. Protesters gathered in the middle of residential areas."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

