Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to appear in Parly next week
It will be the first time that Jooste publicly speaks out about what happened at Steinhoff since his abrupt resignation in December 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste will give evidence under oath at Parliament – but not this week.
Jooste and former Steinhoff chief financial officer Ben La Grange were both subpoenaed by Parliament to come and answer questions from Members of Parliament on Wednesday.
The Standing Committees on Finance and Public Accounts, as well as the trade and industry and public service and administration portfolio committees, will be sitting jointly on Wednesday with the Steinhoff scandal the only item on the agenda.
But while La Grange is expected to attend, Jooste will only appear next Wednesday.
Jooste could break his silence on what went wrong at the global retailer next week.
Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has confirmed to Eyewitness News that Jooste will not have to appear at Parliament on Wednesday as the summons issued originally called on him to do.
“Mr Jooste – we had further discussions with him in order to accommodate his availability…”
In terms of the agreement reached between Parliament and lawyers acting for Jooste, he will instead come and testify under oath when the committees meet again next Wednesday.
Jooste’s attorney was not available to comment.
La Grange’s lawyer Chris Hessian has previously told EWN that his client will be at Parliament tomorrow.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
