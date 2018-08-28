EFF ‘unapologetic’ about removal of Athol Trollip

Trollip has been ousted from the job through a no-confidence motion vote on Monday and UDM's Mongameli Bobani elected as his successor.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has said it's unapologetic about the removal of Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

The motion was then backed by a coalition of the African National Congress and smaller parties.

City council Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also shown the door.

Red beret leader Julius Malema has accused Trollip of being obsessed with power.

“The man is a position mourner, he’s crying for a position, he’s removed, and he’s got a recourse. If the DA was not anarchic like that, it would follow legal route and not insist that it is the man.”

Malema also says his party will not oust Herman Mashaba because he says the Johannesburg mayor consults.

At the same time, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says its preparing to challenge Trollip's ouster.

Sixty-one councillors remained in the Nelson Mandela Bay City Council Chamber after DA, African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People councillors abandoned proceedings on Monday following Lawack’s removal.

The council meeting went ahead though during which the ANC's Buyelwa Mafaya was elected as Speaker to oversee proceedings.

But DA leader Mmusi Maimane says this was unconstitutional.

“The municipal manager was available. It is our contention that he was available to chair the meeting, he would’ve preceded over it and would’ve proceeded on that basis. A vacancy was declared to which the causus moved out and what was clear was that the process that moved on from that point on will not pass legal [tests].”

Maimane adds the election of Bobani as mayor undermines the electorate.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Bobani said he was unfazed by threats of a legal challenge.

