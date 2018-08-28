Dirco requests meeting with US officials over Trump land reform tweet
Trump sparked outrage last week following a tweet in which he announced that he's asked his secretary of state to closely study farm seizures and the killing of farmers in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says that it has requested a meeting with US officials to discuss President Donald Trump’s tweet about South Africa's land reform polic y.
The department says the matter is receiving top priority.
Dirco’s Mxolisi Nkosi says: “We have called the deputy ambassador of the United States to discuss this with her and we’ve indicated our displeasure on the statement made by President Trump.”
Meanwhile, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has touched down in the country on a three-day trip to sub-Saharan Africa.
Nkosi says that May's visit is an opportunity for South Africa to cement its economic ties with the UK.
“It’s an opportunity to consolidate on the excellent relations between our two countries, particularly the wide cooperation we have with trade and other areas.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
