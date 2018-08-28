DA vows to challenge Mongameli Bobani’s appointment as NMB mayor

Former mayor, Athol Trollip, has been ousted from the job through a no-confidence motion vote on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has vowed to challenge Mongameli Bobani's appointment as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

Former mayor, Athol Trollip, has been ousted from the job through a no-confidence motion vote on Monday. City council Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also shown the door.

The DA deems the moves as unlawful.

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga says that proper council proceedings were not followed when councillors selected Bobani as mayor.

“Athol Trollip has not been voted out. That meeting was just a mock meeting.”

Municipal manager Johann Mettler says that he adjourned the meeting because a new Speaker could not be elected after the DA staged a walk-out.

The gathering to elect a new Speaker has been moved to next Monday. Bobani has already proceeded to appoint a mayoral committee.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is scheduled to give feedback on the matter on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Bobani says that he's unfazed by threats from the DA to come after him.

“They don’t have any chances of success. They don’t have a case. All they’re doing is confusing the public. Everything has been properly constituted and we actually followed all pieces of legislation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)