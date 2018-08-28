Popular Topics
CT child rapist, murderer back in court for sentencing

Odwa Nkololo has also been found guilty of raping his girlfriend's young daughter last April in Khayelitsha.

FILE: Iyapha Yamile. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Iyapha Yamile. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of raping and killing four-year-old Iyapha Yamile will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Odwa Nkololo has also been found guilty of raping his girlfriend's young daughter last April in Khayelitsha.

Prosecutor Thabo Ntela has told the Western Cape High Court Odwa Nkololo's barbaric behaviour cannot be excused.

He's asked the court to send a strong message to communities suffering at the hands of criminals by imposing the harshest sentence on the convicted child rapist and murderer.

Ntela says Yamile died in a gross and cruel manner after enduring sexual violation and strangulation.

The child's body was found wrapped in refuse bags outside a communal toilet in Town Two in Harare, about two streets away from Nkololo's home in May last year.

The 30-year-old has also been found guilty of raping his girlfriend's seven-year-old daughter in March last year.
Nkololo has previously been convicted of theft.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

