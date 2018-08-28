'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office again
The Warner Brothers adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name took $24.8 million, a tiny, almost unheard-of, six percent drop on its $26.5 million debut, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said.
WATCH: Official trailer - Crazy Rich Asians
Starring veteran actress Michelle Yeoh, British-Malaysian former BBC host Henry Golding and American sitcom star Constance Wu, the film tells the story of a American economics professor who meets her super-wealthy boyfriend's family in Singapore.
It is the first major studio release with a mostly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club in 1993.
Shark attack thriller The Meg clung on to the runner-up spot for another week, taking $12.8 million -- a significant tumble from last week's earnings of $21.2 million.
It stars action movie regular Jason Statham as a rescue diver who tries to save scientists trapped in a submarine from a huge, prehistoric shark.
In at third was newly-released mystery The Happytime Murders, which took $9.5 million.
Based in a world where humans and puppets co-exist, the film follows a joint police force as they probe a recent murder spree targeting puppet TV stars.
On its heels with takings of $8.1 million was Tom Cruise's action blockbuster "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," which took fourth place in its fifth weekend in theaters.
Fifth went to STX's Mile 22, which came in at came at $6.4 million after delivering a lackluster $13.7 million in its debut weekend.
The $50 million Mark Wahlberg feature, developed as the potential first film in a franchise is expected to have its largest impact in Asia and Latin America.
Rounding out this weekend's top 10 were:
Christopher Robin ($6.3 million)
Alpha ($6 million)
BlackKklansman ($5.1 million)
Slender Man ($2.79 million)
A.X.L ($2.78 million)
