City Power working to restore electricity at Eikenhof substation
Power was restored for a short while on Monday night when one of the transformers tested positively.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power says technicians are still working to restore electricity at the Eikenhof Power Station in southern Johannesburg after it caught fire.
However, it’s been switched off on Tuesday morning for safety reasons.
The cause of Monday’s fire is still unknown.
UPDATE: City Power technicians are connecting 88/11kv cables to the transformer that has just been installed.^BM pic.twitter.com/JrRIh5Ecor— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 28, 2018
Earlier City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “Another new transformer has been brought in and is currently been assembled by our team. We should be able to test it around midday [today] and we estimate that the repairs on the residential lines should be done by 7pm.”
Affected areas include Glenvista, Mulbarton, Bassonia, Liefde and Vrede.
UPDATE: New transformer has been installed at Eikenhoff substation.^KV pic.twitter.com/xmCij9MUzq— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 28, 2018
UPDATE: City Power engineers and technicians are still working tirelessly to restore Eikenhof substation.^DR pic.twitter.com/TYjv8QFhxC— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 28, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
