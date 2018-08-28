Popular Topics
City Power working to restore electricity at Eikenhof substation

Power was restored for a short while on Monday night when one of the transformers tested positively.

City Power officials and technicians working on restore electricity at the Eikenhof Power Station. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.
City Power officials and technicians working on restore electricity at the Eikenhof Power Station. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says technicians are still working to restore electricity at the Eikenhof Power Station in southern Johannesburg after it caught fire.

Power was restored for a short while on Monday night when one of the transformers tested positively.

However, it’s been switched off on Tuesday morning for safety reasons.

The cause of Monday’s fire is still unknown.

Earlier City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “Another new transformer has been brought in and is currently been assembled by our team. We should be able to test it around midday [today] and we estimate that the repairs on the residential lines should be done by 7pm.”

Affected areas include Glenvista, Mulbarton, Bassonia, Liefde and Vrede.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

