Bobani: Service delivery in NMB won't be negatively affected
CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani says he’s ready to fight the Democratic Alliance (DA) should the party challenge his appointment.
Bobani was on Monday appointed to the position after former mayor, Athol Trollip, was voted out in a motion of no confidence tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also voted out after DA councillor Mbulelo Manayathi abstained from voting.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is briefing the media on events that unfolded yesterday.
Bobani says service delivery to the metro's residents will not be negatively affected.
“All I can say is that everything went in accordance with the law and the Act. If they want to go to court, we are more than ready.”
LISTEN: Mongameli Bobani: Call me the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
