Baxter names Bafana squad for Afcon qualifier against Libya

It will be the first time that the sides meet in any competition.

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his 22-man squad for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.

Libya currently tops the group standings, with South Africa in second on goal difference.

In the first round of matches in June last year, Bafana Bafana defeated Nigeria 2-0 while Libya ran out 5-1 winners over Seychelles.

The match will be played on 8 September 2018 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (Wits).

Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'Fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits).

Midfielders: Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United), Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England).

Strikers: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Percy Tau (Royal Union, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (Lille, France), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United).