Baxter names Bafana squad for Afcon qualifier against Libya
It will be the first time that the sides meet in any competition.
CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his 22-man squad for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.
It will be the first time that the sides meet in any competition.
Libya currently tops the group standings, with South Africa in second on goal difference.
In the first round of matches in June last year, Bafana Bafana defeated Nigeria 2-0 while Libya ran out 5-1 winners over Seychelles.
The match will be played on 8 September 2018 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (Wits).
Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'Fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits).
Midfielders: Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United), Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England).
Strikers: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Percy Tau (Royal Union, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (Lille, France), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United).
Popular in Sport
-
Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United
-
SA Rugby lost R62m in 2017
-
Olympic champ Bolt expects nerves for Mariners debut
-
Neville urges struggling Man United to stick with Mourinho
-
Morning Brief: Bobani ain't worried 'bout nothin'; Vytjie news & Mourinho's mad
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm arrival of Madagascan Andrianarimanana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.