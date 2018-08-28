Attacks on CT EMS crews, law enforcement on the rise
The City Of Cape Town released its annual enforcement figures on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Attacks on emergency and law enforcement officials in the city have increased dramatically.
Land invasions and related protests are also on the rise.
Attacks on metro police officers ballooned up to 59 between July 2017 and June 2018.
For the same period, the previous year, 21 attacks were registered.
Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith says: “The result is that we had to reconfigure our deployment patterns and have more officers working together in groups to ensure their safety which, of course, reduces your ability to address a wider range of complaints as your officers are based in groups together, because of the constant attacks on them.”
Smith adds that a second trauma councillor had to be employed to deal with the high number of staff needing therapy.
Metro Police officials have also made more arrests over the past year. A total of 5,291 arrests, compared to 4,456 from July 2017 to June 2018.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
