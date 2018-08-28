ANC welcomes Justice Dept's move to assist arrested Fees Must Fall students
Student activists have been protesting at the Union Buildings, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant amnesty to those arrested during the protests.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that while it doesn't condone the destruction of property seen during the Fees Must Fall demonstrations, processes within the constitutional framework must be utilised to ensure that arrested students are assisted urgently.
The ruling party has welcomed Justice Minister Michael Masutha's intervention to help those affected.
Student activists have been protesting at the Union Buildings, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant amnesty to those arrested during the protests.
The ANC's Fasiha Hassan: "We're not saying let's completely not go through the process. By saying that it needs to go through a constitutional framework, we're saying there are tools that we can use within the law to sometimes drop charges by approaching the NPA with a review or if we've gone through a court process like some students have, by then going for a presidential pardon."
WATCH: Masutha to guide FeesMustFall students without interfering with law
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
DA vows to challenge Mongameli Bobani’s appointment as NMB mayor
-
[CARTOON] Not Faking It
-
Mentor implicates Malusi Gigaba in state capture
-
Inquiry: Zuma’s ex-advisor denies Vytjie Mentor’s claims
-
[UPDATE] DA declares council that voted Trollip out unlawful
-
Zondo: Those wanting to cross-examine witnesses must be ready to take stand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.