ANC welcomes Justice Dept's move to assist arrested Fees Must Fall students

Student activists have been protesting at the Union Buildings, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant amnesty to those arrested during the protests.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that while it doesn't condone the destruction of property seen during the Fees Must Fall demonstrations, processes within the constitutional framework must be utilised to ensure that arrested students are assisted urgently.

The ruling party has welcomed Justice Minister Michael Masutha's intervention to help those affected.

The ANC's Fasiha Hassan: "We're not saying let's completely not go through the process. By saying that it needs to go through a constitutional framework, we're saying there are tools that we can use within the law to sometimes drop charges by approaching the NPA with a review or if we've gone through a court process like some students have, by then going for a presidential pardon."

