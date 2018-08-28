ANC vows to not question traditional leaders’ authority on communal land

Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the party affirmed its belief that kings and chiefs are the rightful custodians of the communal land on behalf of their people.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) has told traditional leaders it wouldn’t dare question their authority over communal land and it is committed to working together to address concerns over amendments to the Constitution.

Secretary-General Ace Magashule made the comments in Pretoria on Tuesday following a meeting with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) at Luthuli House.

Top of the agenda was the proposed legislative change to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Magashule says the party affirmed its belief that kings and chiefs are the rightful custodians of the communal land on behalf of their people.

He says the governing party would never question the authority of traditional leadership over of the land of their ancestors.

Magashule says he told Contralesa that the ANC’s position on land expropriation without compensation does not transgress on the authority of traditional leaders and their communities.

The party and traditional leaders have formed a task team to discuss the issue further.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)