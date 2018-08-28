ANC reiterates commitment to land expropriation without compensation

In a statement, the party confirms the Expropriation Bill has been withdrawn by the Portfolio Committee on Public Works for further consideration.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated its commitment to land expropriation without compensation.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the party confirms the Expropriation Bill has been withdrawn by the portfolio committee on Public Works for further consideration.

The bill was passed in 2016 and was returned by former President Jacob Zuma in 2017 due to concerns around public participation.

The ANC says the committee withdrew the bill due to the parliamentary process of reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution which is currently underway. The bill doesn’t exclusively focus on land.

Where it does relate to the issue, the draft law currently does not provide for expropriation without compensation but rather “just and equitable” compensation.

The Public Works portfolio committee on Tuesday withdrew the bill, saying they can’t have a parallel process on the issue of expropriation.

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)