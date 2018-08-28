800 South Africans being held in foreign jails around world
JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says it’s concerned with the number of South Africans serving time in foreign jails.
The department says 800 South Africans are currently being held in foreign jails around the world; 300 of those are in South America, with 140 in Brazil.
It says their incarcerations adds to strain consular services in those countries, with South African embassies having to go through complex channels to communicate on behalf of family and friends of those in prison.
The department has urged locals travelling abroad to familiarise themselves with the laws of the countries they visit.
Spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “They must also understand the culture of the country they’re going to. A lot of South Africans are getting into trouble in countries such as Dubai and Emirates because of culture and not understanding it.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
