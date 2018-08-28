2 men handed combined 26 years in jail for defrauding Sars
In Cape Town, Tommy Fortuin (66) was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to all 236 fraud charges related to him defrauding companies belonging to members of his family.
JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been sentenced to a combined 26 years imprisonment for defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) for R32 million in a scam.
Cornelius Johannes Kriek (42) from East Rand was sentenced to 20 years in jail, after pleading guilty to 29 fraud charges, 21 money laundering charges and one charge of corrupting a public official.
Meanwhile, a Cape Town Magistrates Court sentenced Tommy Fortuin (66) for six years in jail after pleading guilty to all 236 fraud charges related to him defrauding companies belonging to members of his family.
Sars spokesperson Neo Tsholanku says this a huge deal for the revenue service.
“Sentences normally range between six and 12 but we don’t have many big sentences, so when it happens, we become very appreciative of it because then it does what it is intended to do; to be a deterrent.”
