184 firearms seized in Gauteng
The Hawks, working alongside the Ballistic Unit in Western Cape and the K9 Unit, confiscated 115 revolvers, five pistols, 60 shotguns and four rifles.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed 184 firearms have been seized in Gauteng following joint operations during the month of August.
The Hawks, working alongside the Ballistic Unit in Western Cape and the K9 Unit carried out search and seizure operations at three businesses in Johannesburg last week.
They confiscated 115 revolvers, five pistols, 60 shotguns and four rifles.
No arrests have yet been made.
The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase said: “This seizure follows an intensive investigation that ensued in Cape Town and progressed to Gauteng on the alleged neck of proper control of illegal firearm stock by the illegal owners.”
