[WATCH LIVE] Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

[WATCH LIVE] Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video

In the video which emerged last week, Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination by referring to them as the k-word.

Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Supplied
Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser talks to Nic Catzavelos about his brother Adam's racist video.

In the video which emerged last week, Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination by referring to them as the k-word.

The tweet caused outrage and saw Adam being dismissed from his family's business, St George’s Fine Foods, while the private Johannesburg school where his children are enrolled has banned the businessman from its premises.

Catzevelos has since apologised for the tweet, saying that the damage he has caused with his video is unacceptable and that he has been "thoughtless and insensitive".

Catzavelos says he has "shown a complete lack of understanding of what the people in our nation have endured."

WATCH: Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA