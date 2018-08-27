[WATCH LIVE] Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video
In the video which emerged last week, Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination by referring to them as the k-word.
JOHANNESBURG - Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser talks to Nic Catzavelos about his brother Adam's racist video.
The tweet caused outrage and saw Adam being dismissed from his family's business, St George’s Fine Foods, while the private Johannesburg school where his children are enrolled has banned the businessman from its premises.
Catzevelos has since apologised for the tweet, saying that the damage he has caused with his video is unacceptable and that he has been "thoughtless and insensitive".
Catzavelos says he has "shown a complete lack of understanding of what the people in our nation have endured."
WATCH: Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video
