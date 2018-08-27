Vytjie Mentor: Guptas offered my son a cricket bat

Mentor says the eldest Gupta brother offered to give her son a cricket bat and mentioned his family had a suite at Newlands if she needed to use it.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Vytjie Mentor has told the state capture commission of inquiry she was lead to believe that she would be meeting with former President Jacob Zuma but was instead taken to the Gupta-owned Sahara company.

She says after being made to wait 20 minutes, she became agitated and restless and tried to hasten the meeting.

Instead, Mentor says the eldest Gupta brother offered to give her son a cricket bat and mentioned his family had a suite at Newlands if she needed to use it.

After that, she says she was taken to the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound for that meeting with Zuma.

“It was odd that we met at Sahara. We have no business together and yet I thought I was coming to a holding place for the president, they also now tell you that the president will come there for the meeting.”

‘SUSPICIOUS’ CHINA TRIP

Mentor also told the commission the Gupta brothers seemed to be in charge of a state trip to China.

She claims that she was offered the job of Public Enterprises Minister by the Guptas before Barbara Hogan was removed from the position by Zuma.

This comes after former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas testified on Friday that members of the Gupta family had offered him R600 million if he took then Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's job.

Mentor believes she was removed from her position as chairperson of Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee for opposing contentious plans to shut down South African Airways’ India route.

“I stand before you today chairperson, difficult as it is, in pursuant of the approach I took on my life of breaking rank and differing when issues of principle are meddled with.”

She says the brothers seemed to be in charge of the trip and they frightened her with issues around her safety.

Mentor says she did finally meet with Zuma back in South Africa. She'd told the commission in Parktown that Atul Gupta facilitated that meeting.

“I was excited that all my efforts of wanting to see the president were now producing a meeting, but I was concerned that the meeting was the following morning. The following morning I was in Cape Town and the meeting, in my understanding, was going to be in Pretoria, around the Union Buildings.”

