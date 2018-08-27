Vytjie Mentor: Guptas appeared to be in charge of state trip to China

Mentor claims she was offered the job of Public Enterprises Minister by the Guptas before Barbara Hogan was removed from the position by former President Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Vytjie Mento r says the Gupta brothers seemed to be in charge of state trip to China.

WATCH LIVE: Vytjie Mentor gives testimony on Gupta meeting

She is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry.

“The trio I later came to know firmly in my mind that are the Gupta brothers were seemingly in charge of the procedures and processes.”

Mentor claims that she was offered the job of Public Enterprises Minister by the Guptas before Barbara Hogan was removed from the position by former President Jacob Zuma.

This comes after former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas testified on Friday that members of the Gupta family had offered him R600 million if he took then Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's job.

Mentor believes she was removed from her position as chairperson of Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee for opposing contentious plans to shut down South African Airways’ India route.

“I stand before you today chairperson, difficult as it is, in pursuant of the approach I took on my life of breaking rank and differing when issues of principle are meddled with.”

Mentor is also expected to detail how she was allegedly offered a ministerial job by the Guptas several years ago.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)