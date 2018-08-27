[UPDATE] DA declares council that voted Trollip out unlawful
The United Democratic Movement's Mongameli Bobani has been elected to take over as mayor.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says moves within the Nelson Mandela Bay council to replace the mayor and mayoral committee are unlawful.
Earlier Eyewitness News reported there appears to have been a shift in power in Nelson Mandela Bay council.
DA mayor Atholl Trollip has apparently been voted out, following a motion of no confidence in speaker Jonathan Lawack earlier today.
But the vote of no confidence in Trollip happened after the DA caucus walked out.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Athol Trollip has been removed as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in a motion of no confidence vote.
Following the DA walkout, the remaining council members may have been able to vote on a motion of no confidence in Trollip, but the municipal manager and acting speaker Johan Mettler says he adjourned the meeting because a new speaker could not be elected.
“The DA council left on basis of the advice that I received that there was no longer a quorum present and that the meeting couldn’t continue, and a new date was set by myself.”
It's been reported that since then, the remaining council, without the DA caucus, voted Trollip out and elected the UDM's Mongameli Mbobani as mayor.
He has proceeded to appoint a mayoral committee.
Mettler says any decision after he adjourned the meeting will be challenged.
LAWACK ALSO OUT
The DA councillor that helped removed the Nelson Mandela Bay's DA speaker has told Eyewitness News he has not resigned from the party or joined the African National Congress (ANC).
On Monday, Mbulelo Manyathi abstained in the UDM's vote of no confidence in Jonathon Lawack.
The motion passed with 60 votes for and 59 votes against.
The motion was brought by the UDM and seconded by the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Bobani says Municipal Manager Johann Mettler is acting speaker.
“He’s now the former speaker, he’s been removed. The municipal manager must take over the position of the speaker.”
Of Nelson Mandela Bay's 120 councillors, only the DA's Mbelelo Manyathi abstained.
But it was enough to ensure the motion is passed.
The DA says his indication to resign has led to his membership termination.
