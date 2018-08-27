University of Mpumalanga remains closed after protests
Students have been boycotting classes for the past two weeks after meal allowances were cut.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Mpumalanga remains closed amid threats of further student protests.
Students have been boycotting classes for the past two weeks after meal allowances were cut. They’re also unhappy with the state of off-campus residences and alleged corruption at the institution.
It is understood that two SRC members have been suspended since protests began.
SRC president Mcolisi Ngcam-Phalala says: “We’re noting some elements from the vice chancellor for corruption. Therefore we’re calling for an investigation and we’re saying she must be suspended in the meantime so that she doesn’t interfere with the investigation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
