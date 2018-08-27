Unions to demand removal Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital CEO
Workers affiliated to unions including Denosa, Hospersa, Nehawu and the PSA will take part in the march this morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Labour unions are set to march to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Monday to get answers about alleged corruption at the facility.
Workers affiliated to unions including Denosa, Hospersa, Nehawu and the PSA will take part in the march this morning.
They are demanding the release of a report into corruption at the hospital.
March spokesperson Yandisa Zungula says: “The main issue, which is number one on our list, is demanding the transfer and removal of the acting CEO so that the investigation can be conducted successfully [sic].
“And because we said this is the CEO, our full person in the institution, we can’t come up with tangible outcome of the investigation while he sits in his office [sic].”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma
-
Hawks working 'to clear name' after Mcebisi Jonas state capture revelations
-
[WATCH LIVE] Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video
-
'There is racism within him'
-
Banking Association of SA sounds warning on debt-relief bill
-
White Sasol employees prepare to strike because of 'exclusion based on race'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.