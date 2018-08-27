Popular Topics
Unions to demand removal Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital CEO

Workers affiliated to unions including Denosa, Hospersa, Nehawu and the PSA will take part in the march this morning.

FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Labour unions are set to march to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Monday to get answers about alleged corruption at the facility.

Workers affiliated to unions including Denosa, Hospersa, Nehawu and the PSA will take part in the march this morning.

They are demanding the release of a report into corruption at the hospital.

March spokesperson Yandisa Zungula says: “The main issue, which is number one on our list, is demanding the transfer and removal of the acting CEO so that the investigation can be conducted successfully [sic].

“And because we said this is the CEO, our full person in the institution, we can’t come up with tangible outcome of the investigation while he sits in his office [sic].”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

