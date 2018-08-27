Unions to demand removal Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital CEO

Workers affiliated to unions including Denosa, Hospersa, Nehawu and the PSA will take part in the march this morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Labour unions are set to march to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Monday to get answers about alleged corruption at the facility.

They are demanding the release of a report into corruption at the hospital.

March spokesperson Yandisa Zungula says: “The main issue, which is number one on our list, is demanding the transfer and removal of the acting CEO so that the investigation can be conducted successfully [sic].

“And because we said this is the CEO, our full person in the institution, we can’t come up with tangible outcome of the investigation while he sits in his office [sic].”

