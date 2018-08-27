Unions at Baragwanath Hospital 'unsatisfied' with response to demands

Workers are calling for the release of an investigative report into allegations of fraud and corruption at the facility and the removal of the acting CEO.

JOHANNESBURG - Union representatives leading the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital strike say they have been waiting on the Gauteng Health Department acting HOD for a meeting that will determine the way forward for Tuesday.

Workers embarked on a strike on Monday morning, calling for the release of an investigative report into allegations of fraud and corruption at the facility and the removal of the acting CEO.

Strike spokesperson Yandisa Zungula says they are unsatisfied with the response to their demands.

“We expected the Department of Health to come and address us on the issues that we are raising and the answers that we were given there were not satisfactory. For instance, there was no confirmation of when the benefits of the workers are going to be paid.”

Zungula says they are now waiting to meet with acting HOD Professor Mkhululi Lukhele.

“We have been sitting since 4 pm, we dispersed the employees and said we will meet with them tomorrow to give them feedback. But all the leaders of the unions are still setting in the boardroom at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, up to now we are still waiting for the arrival of the HOD.”

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA, National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the Public Servants Association of SA are among the unions represented in the action.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)