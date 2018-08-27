TUT Soshanguve campus remains closed after violence

Violence broke out on the campus on Thursday after allegations that the SRC voting process was rigged.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Soshanguve campus remains closed on Monday after last week’s violence in which a student was shot dead.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating whether any officers are behind that death.

The cops at the scene maintain they fired their R5 rifles into the ground and that when they left no one was injured.

Just a day later, students set a building on fire and vandalised the campus radio studios.

TUT management will be meeting today to resolve students' grievances.

