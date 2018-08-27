TUT management to meet with depts after violent demonstrations
A final year law student was shot dead during those protests last week over the alleged rigging of the SRC voting process.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will on Monday meet with the Higher Education Department and the Police Ministry following violent demonstrations at the Soshanguve campus.
A final year law student was shot dead during those protests last week over the alleged rigging of the SRC voting process.
A building was also set alight and the campus radio studios vandalised.
Police watchdog Ipid has been roped in to investigate the matter.
TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says: “We’ll continue to monitor the situation at the Soshanguve campuses. It is test week and we call on students to continue to prepare for the test week. Anyone affected by today’s suspension of activity will be accommodated.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma
-
Hawks working 'to clear name' after Mcebisi Jonas state capture revelations
-
White Sasol employees prepare to strike because of 'exclusion based on race'
-
State capture: Vytjie Mentor expected to detail Gupta meeting
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 August 2018
-
Lotto results: Saturday 25 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.