TUT management to meet with depts after violent demonstrations

A final year law student was shot dead during those protests last week over the alleged rigging of the SRC voting process.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will on Monday meet with the Higher Education Department and the Police Ministry following violent demonstrations at the Soshanguve campus.

A building was also set alight and the campus radio studios vandalised.

Police watchdog Ipid has been roped in to investigate the matter.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says: “We’ll continue to monitor the situation at the Soshanguve campuses. It is test week and we call on students to continue to prepare for the test week. Anyone affected by today’s suspension of activity will be accommodated.”

