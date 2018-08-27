Top cop Tsumane vows to assist families of 2 slain officers

The constables were killed in two separate incidents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal while responding to crimes.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection Lebeoana Tsumane has promised assistance to the families of two slain police officers.

The constables were killed in two separate incidents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal while responding to crimes.

Tsumane has ordered a 72-hour activation plan to track down the killers.

Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says: “The national commissioner has condemned this killing of police officers and he has urged the community to start working together with in order to fight this scourge.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)