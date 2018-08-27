Titans kick-off title defence against Dolphins
The domestic cricket fixtures for the 2018/19 season have been finalised, with the month of November set aside to accommodate the likelihood of a new Global T20 competition.
The new domestic season will kick-off with the four-day franchise competition on 18 September with the defending champions the Titans up against the Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The limited overs competitions will only start in February 2019, with the Momentum One Day Cup kicking off the white ball cricket season, before the CSA T20 Challenge gets underway in April.
Interestingly, the month of November has been set aside for the possibility of a new lucrative T20 competition that CSA has vowed to get off the ground this year.
Earlier in the month, SuperSport announced that they had terminated their agreement with CSA to be equity partners for the new league, with CSA later saying that they are still on track for launching the tournament.
CSA has given itself a mid-September deadline date to determine whether they will have the tournament or not, but there is also another possibility that the tournament will be postponed again for the second year running.
