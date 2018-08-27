'There is racism within him'

JOHANNESBURG - Nic Catzavelos says that their family has been ripped apart since his brother's racist rant and says that Adam has "racism within him".

A video emerged last week showing Adam Catzavelos using the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island.

Catzavelos has since drawn strong condemnation from South Africans.

The 39-year-old has been removed from the family company, St George's Fine Foods, with many restaurants terminating their contracts since the video emerged.

#NicCatzavelos says he finds it hard to say his brother is a racist but that there is racism within him #AdamCatzavelos. #NicOnEusebius pic.twitter.com/i7U77YosJl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2018

Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, Nic Catzavelos says that it has been a difficult time for the entire family.

"My parents left to go overseas yesterday, my father and myself barely said goodbye. I grew up in a family where we look after each other and it is very difficult for me... you use the term throw my brother under the bus... I love him. For me to unequivocally say that he's a racist, I find that very difficult to say, although I will say that yes, there is racism within him."

