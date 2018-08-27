Popular Topics
'There is racism within him'

Nic Catzavelos says that their family has been ripped apart since his brother's racist rant and says that Adam has "racism within him".

Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Supplied
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nic Catzavelos says that their family has been ripped apart since his brother's racist rant and says that Adam has "racism within him".

A video emerged last week showing Adam Catzavelos using the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island.

Catzavelos has since drawn strong condemnation from South Africans.

The 39-year-old has been removed from the family company, St George's Fine Foods, with many restaurants terminating their contracts since the video emerged.

Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, Nic Catzavelos says that it has been a difficult time for the entire family.

"My parents left to go overseas yesterday, my father and myself barely said goodbye. I grew up in a family where we look after each other and it is very difficult for me... you use the term throw my brother under the bus... I love him. For me to unequivocally say that he's a racist, I find that very difficult to say, although I will say that yes, there is racism within him."

WATCH: Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video

