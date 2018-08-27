The EWN Morning Brief
EWN brings you your morning brief, updating on what you need to know for your day ahead.
The EWN Morning Brief:
☕Grab the popcorn fam! Vytjie Mentor is expected to spill aaaall the tea at the #StateCaptureInquiry today. Here is a taste of what to expect.
WATCH: If you missed what went down on Friday, here's a video excerpt of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas's testimony to the state capture commission.
Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas gave a detailed explanation of his meeting with the Guptas in 2015, where they allegedly offered him R600 million to become finance minister.
🥊The gloves are coming off in the battle for SA’s election holy grail ... Gauteng. The DA & ANC take shots, with calls for early polls in the mix.
⛽A group of white Sasol employees represented by trade union Solidarity will go on strike this week over claims of racial exclusion.
👩🏼⚖Fast car-lover Zunaid Moti has been stopped in his tracks in German, where he’s been arrested on an Interpol notice.
🐊It took a while but the crocodile got through the trial. Zimbabwe’s presidential chalice is fully in Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grasp.
🐝It’s all just bitter lies ... Queen B, aka Bonang Matheba, rubbishes a report she’s facing tax fraud case.
