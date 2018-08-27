State capture: Vytjie Mentor expected to detail Gupta meeting
Mentor was one of the people interviewed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her investigation into state capture.
JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission of inquiry will resume on Monday morning with former African National Congress (ANC) ANC MP Vytjie Mentor expected to take the stand and detail how the Gupta family once offered her a ministerial post.
On Friday, the commission heard startling revelations from former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, including that the controversial family threatened to kill him if he revealed that they had offered him the position of finance minister.
He also told the inquiry that a senior Hawks official tried to deliberately sabotage an investigation into the Guptas' attempt to bribe him.
Mentor is expected to tell the commission about a trip she undertook from Cape Town to Johannesburg and how she was offered the post of Public Enterprises Minister at the Gupta’s Saxonworld compound while former President Jacob Zuma was in another room.
The former ANC MP first revealed the alleged Gupta bribe in a Facebook post in 2016, writing that the family asked her to take over from then Minister Barbara Hogan provided that she would drop the flight route to India and quote “give it to them”.
In the report, Madonsela said Mentor told her that Zuma did not appear angry that she had declined the offer - saying he said to her: “It’s OK, take care of yourself.”
