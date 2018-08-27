State calls for harshest sentence for Iyapha Yamile’s killer
Odwa Nkololo has been found guilty on two charges of rape.
CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of the raping and killing four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Odwa Nkololo has been found guilty on two charges of rape. The little girl went missing on 30 April last year.
The State has called for the harshest sentence to be imposed on Nkololo. Prosecutor Thabo Ntela has told the court Nkololo showed no remorse for his barbaric and inexcusable actions.
He says Yamile died in a gross and cruel manner after enduring sexual violation and strangulation.
The child's body was found wrapped in refuse bags outside a communal toilet in Town Two in Harare, about two streets away from Nkololo’s home in April last year.
Relatives, some wearing a photo of Yamile pinned to their tops, say they can't wait for Tuesday and are hoping and praying the child killer spends the rest of his life behind bars.
