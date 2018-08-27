State calls for harshest sentence for Iyapha Yamile’s killer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

State calls for harshest sentence for Iyapha Yamile’s killer

Odwa Nkololo has been found guilty on two charges of rape.

Iyapha Yamile. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Iyapha Yamile. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of the raping and killing four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Odwa Nkololo has been found guilty on two charges of rape. The little girl went missing on 30 April last year.

The State has called for the harshest sentence to be imposed on Nkololo. Prosecutor Thabo Ntela has told the court Nkololo showed no remorse for his barbaric and inexcusable actions.

He says Yamile died in a gross and cruel manner after enduring sexual violation and strangulation.

The child's body was found wrapped in refuse bags outside a communal toilet in Town Two in Harare, about two streets away from Nkololo’s home in April last year.

Relatives, some wearing a photo of Yamile pinned to their tops, say they can't wait for Tuesday and are hoping and praying the child killer spends the rest of his life behind bars.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA