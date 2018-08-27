Sisulu slams those spreading lies about SA’s land reform
Lindiwe Sisulu has rejected any comparison between current critics of govt policy now using the media and anti-apartheid activists seeking international support.
PRETORIA - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has hit out at dissidents spreading lies to rightwing US media about South Africa's land reform process.
Sisulu has rejected any comparison between current critics of government policy now using the media and anti-apartheid activists seeking international support.
She says she was pointedly measured in her response to US President Donald Trump’s ill-informed remarks about land seizure in South Africa and the large-scale killing of white farmers.
The foreign minister says she’s given her phone number to her US counterpart Mike Pompeo to avoid a repeat of this.
Government will not sit back and allow pressure groups to spread lies about South Africa, Sisulu says.
“The comparison between those people who are lobbying international communities against land reform to the struggle is an insult that has no measure.”
Apartheid was declared a crime against humanity but the African National Congress government, seeking land reform, has committed no crime.
