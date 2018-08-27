Serena Williams is looking for a better work-life balance
LONDON - Tennis legend Serena Williams has admitted she is still seeking the perfect work-life balance.
The Grand Slam-winning tennis star returned to the courts earlier this year after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia on 1 September, 2017, but Serena has admitted she's still struggling to juggle her various commitments and responsibilities.
Williams - who also married internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian last year - explained: "It's hard. It's not easy being a working mom, but that's what we do. Women are strong and we are continuing to be, so I'm really proud of that."
Asked whether she believes there's such a thing as a work-life balance, the 36-year-old star told E! News: "I think there is. The thing is, you just have to find it."
Williams admitted she's still seeking to strike the right balance between her on-court efforts and the challenge of raising her daughter.
She said: "I'm not sure if I've found it yet, but I'm getting there. I'm finding my personal work-life balance."
Earlier this month, Williams revealed she relies on other mothers to make her feel at ease when she has concerns about her baby daughter.
After missing her tot's first steps, she confessed that sharing her feelings of disappointment on social media helped her realise that missing the occasional milestone doesn't make her a bad mother.
She said: "When I missed Olympia's walking, I posted about it and so many parents wrote in and said, 'Don't worry about it, I missed it too.'
"I didn't realise that it's almost more normal to miss it than it is to make it. So I really kind of rely on everyone's help out there. It's been so, so amazing.
