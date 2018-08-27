Section of M2 in Gauteng to be closed for repairs until next year

The Kazerne bridge will be closed from Monday until the end of next year for major repairs.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists using the M2 bridge between Joe Slovo Drive and the Maritzburg onramp are being urged to use alternative routes for the next year.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says: “Motorists can use Marshal Street, Main Reef Road, or the M1 and M3 south as alternative routes. If they travel along Main Reef Road they can use Cleveland and Denver onramps for the duration of the closure.”