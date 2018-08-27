WC Health joins men’s march against women abuse in Khayelitsha

The group marched through the streets of the township to raise awareness around the importance of the role men play in curbing the scourge of these violent attacks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has joined faith-based organisations, residents and NGOs in a men's march in Khayelitsha on Monday.

The demonstration was held to call for an end of abuse of women and children in society.

The group marched through the streets of the township to raise awareness around the importance of the role men play in curbing the scourge of these violent attacks.

Recent statistics reveal that 21% of women over the age of 18 reported that they'd experienced violence at the hands of a partner.

The department's Khanyisa Balfour said: “With efforts like these, you just need to focus on planting a seed, even if it’s just one person. The great thing about having an awareness march is getting to say we’re not keeping quiet and it was also great that men were leading the march.”