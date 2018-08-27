Sbahle Mpisane's first words since car accident

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sbahle Mpisane's first words since car accident

According to TimesLive, Sbu Mpisane, Sbahle's father, says his daughter said to the staff at the Durban hospital she was admitted to: "I want my dad".

FILE: Sbahle Mpisane celebrates at her 25th birthday. Picture: @Sbahle_Mpisane/Twitter
FILE: Sbahle Mpisane celebrates at her 25th birthday. Picture: @Sbahle_Mpisane/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Celebrity fitness guru has said her first words since being involved in a serious accident two weeks ago.

According to TimesLive, Sbu Mpisane, Sbahle's father, says his daughter said to the staff at the Durban hospital she was admitted to: "I want my dad".

Mpisane was in a critical condition when she was first admitted into ICU earlier this month.

Prayers and well-wishes from around the country soon flooded social media after the news of her accident broke.

"For me, she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time,” Sbu Mpisane told the news site.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA