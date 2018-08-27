Sbahle Mpisane's first words since car accident

According to TimesLive, Sbu Mpisane, Sbahle's father, says his daughter said to the staff at the Durban hospital she was admitted to: "I want my dad".

JOHANNESBURG - Celebrity fitness guru has said her first words since being involved in a serious accident two weeks ago.

Mpisane was in a critical condition when she was first admitted into ICU earlier this month.

Prayers and well-wishes from around the country soon flooded social media after the news of her accident broke.

"For me, she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time,” Sbu Mpisane told the news site.