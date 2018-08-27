Sascoc report into alleged maladministration complete

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sascoc report into alleged maladministration complete

During the inquiry hearings, factional battles were laid bare, with other issues such as maladministration, legal woes and financial mismanagement emerging. Sexual harassment was also exposed.

FILE: Sascoc sacked CEO Tubby Reddy. Picture: EWN
FILE: Sascoc sacked CEO Tubby Reddy. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A report following an inquiry into alleged maladministration and financial mismanagement at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has now been concluded.

The inquiry was led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman, and it involved, among others, former cricket administrator Ali Bacher.

The probe into Sascoc was first announced by then Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi last year. It was to be a deep dive into the organisation’s dysfunctionality.

During the inquiry hearings, factional battles were laid bare, with other issues such as maladministration, legal woes and financial mismanagement emerging. Sexual harassment was also exposed.

The travel allowances of board members emerged as a jarring issue. The board and their spouses received up to R3,500 a day, with sacked CEO Tubby Reddy arguing that the stipends were “useless” in some countries.

Bacher has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the comprehensive 60-page report is complete. It’s now up to the current Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa to decide the next step.

The Sports Ministry has confirmed it’s received the report.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA