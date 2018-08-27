Sascoc report into alleged maladministration complete

During the inquiry hearings, factional battles were laid bare, with other issues such as maladministration, legal woes and financial mismanagement emerging. Sexual harassment was also exposed.

CAPE TOWN - A report following an inquiry into alleged maladministration and financial mismanagement at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has now been concluded.

The inquiry was led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman, and it involved, among others, former cricket administrator Ali Bacher.

The probe into Sascoc was first announced by then Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi last year. It was to be a deep dive into the organisation’s dysfunctionality.

The travel allowances of board members emerged as a jarring issue. The board and their spouses received up to R3,500 a day, with sacked CEO Tubby Reddy arguing that the stipends were “useless” in some countries.

Bacher has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the comprehensive 60-page report is complete. It’s now up to the current Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa to decide the next step.

The Sports Ministry has confirmed it’s received the report.

