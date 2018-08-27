SA connection charges could trigger job cuts - Telkom CEO
The new proposal by Icasa will see charges for terminating a call on mobile and fixed lines slide to 9 cents per minute from 12 cents for mobile operators.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s plan to slash the fees mobile firms charge each other to terminate calls on their networks proposed by the regulator could hurt revenue and lead to job cuts, the fixed line and mobile operator Telkom said on Monday.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) on 16 August published draft rules on mobile termination rates (MTRs) and fixed-line termination rates, the prices telecoms operators charge for connecting calls made from other networks, in a move that could hit profits for operators.
The regulator in 2014 implemented a three-year “glide path”, the timetable for bringing down the rates gradually for telecoms companies, including Telkom, Vodacom, and MTN, saying they were too high and hindered competition.
The new proposal by Icasa will see charges for terminating a call on mobile and fixed lines slide to 9 cents per minute from 12 cents for mobile operators and 3 cents per minute from 8 cents for fixed-lines over a three-year period.
The move will also reduce MTR asymmetry, where smaller mobile players such as Telkom currently charge higher fees to spur competition in a market controlled by Vodacom and MTN.
Telkom Group Chief Executive Sipho Maseko said his firm will be paid at lower rates by Vodacom and MTN, while it pays higher rates to the bigger players.
Maseko said Telkom would be forced to review its investment decisions and which regions of the country it participates in.
“The proposed fixed termination rates require cost reductions that are not feasible within a three-year time frame without significant job losses,” Maseko told reporters.
“As termination rates trend down, it puts a lot of pressure on your ability to provide the service and recover the cost in a sustainable way ... how can we be able to operate profitably.”
Operators will be allowed to send in their written comments to the regulator by 7 September The rules are set to take effect at the start of October.
He said one of his proposals will be to have Vodacom and MTN pay higher rates to connect callers from their networks to subscribers on Telkom and smaller mobile provider Cell C.
Africa’s most industrialised economy has in the past said it aims to double its mobile broadband coverage to 80% of the population by 2019.
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer on dollar retreat; stocks up
-
I need new challenge, says Vanara after resignation from Parly
-
Ex-Steinhoff CFO Ben La Grange to appear in Parly on Wednesday
-
Govt to focus on gas as part of power mix
-
[LISTEN] How car insurance premiums are calculated
-
[OPINION] What changing the ownership of Sarb will, and won’t, do
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.