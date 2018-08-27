Pikitup suspends services to parts of JHB amid protests
JOHANNESBURG - Pikitup says it will have to suspend services in parts of Johannesburg due to violent protests at its depots in central camp and Zondi.
It understood some residents from the Dube and Diepkloof hostels are demanding they be employed by Pikitup despite not meeting the criteria during the verification process currently underway.
A truck was torched in Diepkloof, Soweto and another was stoned and damaged in the same area last Friday.
Management says it would be irresponsible to allow staff members to work under such volatile conditions.
Spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “Those are not Pikitup employees, they are residents from those hostels who are demanding that they be insourced into our services. Therefore, they are disrupting Pikitup operations. Our operators are threatened, and their lives are in danger.”
