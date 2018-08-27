Parly committee could send Expropriation Bill back for re-drafting
The bill currently does not provide for expropriation without compensation, but rather 'just and equitable' compensation.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Public Works oversight committee is to consider withdrawing the Expropriation Bill with the possibility that it will be sent back to the department for re-drafting.
The bill currently does not provide for expropriation without compensation, but rather “just and equitable” compensation.
Eyewitness News reported earlier this month that the government was considering the possibility of the bill being withdrawn and re-shaped.
The Expropriation Bill was passed by Parliament in 2016 but sent back by former President Jacob Zuma last year because of concerns about the constitutionality of the process followed by the National Council of Provinces.
Public Works oversight committee chairperson Humphrey Mmemezi says the Expropriation Bill will be discussed on Tuesday. “I can confirm, that it will indeed be discussed.”
Mmemezi’s told EWN he does not want to pre-empt the committee’s deliberations.
But he referred to the work done by the constitutional review committee, which is due to report back to Parliament next month on its countrywide consultations on whether the Constitution should be amended to make expropriation without compensation explicit.
“So (the committee) will then be discussing, faced with all that kind of information."
