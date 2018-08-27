Parliament’s Ntuthuzelo Vanara resigns
Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara will close the door on a career of more than 11 years at Parliament at the end of September.
CAPE TOWN - The man who led evidence in Parliament’s inquiries into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and state capture at Eskom is to leave the national legislature.
Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara says his decision to resign has nothing to do with the pressure he came under while taking witnesses through their testimony during the inquiries.
Vanara, who also serves as Parliament’s acting registrar of Members’ Interests, is himself expected to testify when African National Congress MP Bongani Bongo appears before the ethics committee over allegedly trying to bribe him.
Bongo was serving as State Security Minister at the time.
Vanara will close the door on a career of more than 11 years at Parliament at the end of September. He has served in various positions at Parliament, where he was senior manager of legal services and constitutional affairs.
But he says his decision is not linked to the threats and abuse he faced while leading evidence at Parliament’s inquiries into the SABC and Eskom.
“I think really I have played my part in contributing to the objectives set out in the Constitution for Parliament, and I need a new challenge.”
Vanara says he’s not at liberty yet to say where he’s headed, which is believed to be the post of head of legal affairs at the public broadcaster.
SABC spokesperson Neo Momudu’s told EWN they’re “in the process of filling strategic positions and will make announcements as and when they are filled”.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
'There is racism within him'
-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma
-
Vytjie Mentor: Guptas appeared to be in charge of state trip to China
-
Adam Catzavelos’s family wants to remedy his wrongs
-
Adam Catzavelos used the K-word before, says brother
-
[LISTEN] Why AfriForum backs Trump call for probe on SA land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.