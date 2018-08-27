Parliament’s Ntuthuzelo Vanara resigns

Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara will close the door on a career of more than 11 years at Parliament at the end of September.

CAPE TOWN - The man who led evidence in Parliament’s inquiries into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and state capture at Eskom is to leave the national legislature.

Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara says his decision to resign has nothing to do with the pressure he came under while taking witnesses through their testimony during the inquiries.

Vanara, who also serves as Parliament’s acting registrar of Members’ Interests, is himself expected to testify when African National Congress MP Bongani Bongo appears before the ethics committee over allegedly trying to bribe him.

Bongo was serving as State Security Minister at the time.

Vanara will close the door on a career of more than 11 years at Parliament at the end of September. He has served in various positions at Parliament, where he was senior manager of legal services and constitutional affairs.

But he says his decision is not linked to the threats and abuse he faced while leading evidence at Parliament’s inquiries into the SABC and Eskom.

“I think really I have played my part in contributing to the objectives set out in the Constitution for Parliament, and I need a new challenge.”

Vanara says he’s not at liberty yet to say where he’s headed, which is believed to be the post of head of legal affairs at the public broadcaster.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momudu’s told EWN they’re “in the process of filling strategic positions and will make announcements as and when they are filled”.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)